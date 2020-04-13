India COVID-19 deaths surpass 300-mark, positive cases surge to 9,152. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP India coronavirus cases surpass 9000-mark

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 9000-mark taking positive cases toll to 9,152 including 308 deaths while 857 have recovered. The 9,152 figure includes 7987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country saw 35 more deaths in the last 24 hours. The nation is under a 21-day lockdown period which will end on April 14, however, the lockdown is very likely to be extended for at least two more weeks as positive cases continue to surface from across the nation with 600-800 per day average increase in confirmed cases.

However, the lockdown extension could be different from the present one as the government plans to divide regions in three zones which will be Red zone with maximum number of cases and identified as hotspots, Orange zone with some coronavirus cases and Green zone with no COVID-19 cases, therefore, restrictions during the lockdown extension may vary depending on which area is falling in which zone. However, an official confirmation from the government is yet to come on the lockdown extension.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi held a video conference with the chief ministers of all the states to decide the road further to deal coronavirus outbreak in the country. During the meeting, almost all the chief ministers suggested the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown for at least two more weeks. Speaking on the ongoing lockdown, the government said that if India had not imposed the lockdown, then there could have been lakhs of cases in the country. In a 4-hour meeting with the chief ministers, Modi said that the further strategy to fight coronavirus should be planned keeping in mind 'Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi' -- health, life and wellbeing.

State-wise coronavirus cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 72 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 427 11 7 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 29 0 1 5 Bihar 64 19 1 6 Chandigarh 21 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 31 10 0 8 Delhi 1154 27 24 9 Goa 7 5 0 10 Gujarat 516 44 25 11 Haryana 185 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 32 13 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 245 6 4 14 Jharkhand 19 0 2 15 Karnataka 232 57 6 16 Kerala 376 179 2 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 532 0 36 19 Maharashtra 1985 217 149 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 54 12 1 23 Puducherry 7 1 0 24 Punjab 151 5 11 25 Rajasthan 804 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 1075 50 11 27 Telengana 504 43 9 28 Tripura 2 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 483 46 5 31 West Bengal 152 29 7 Total number of confirmed cases in India 9152* 857 308

