Hijab controversy: Muslim organisations call for Karnataka bandh on March 17

Hijab controversy: Many state Muslim organisations have called for Karnataka bandh on March 17 over the High Court's Hijab decision. Amir-e-Shariat is the head of all Muslim organisations in the state, which has called for bandh.

Holding that hijab was not part of the "essential religious practice" in Islamic faith, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the state government's ban on wearing the headscarf in educational institutions that had triggered protests by Muslim girl students and also a tense hijab-versus-saffron scarf row.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, however, agreed to list for hearing after Holi vacation the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom saying it is not part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

While BJP and RSS have hailed the Supreme Court ruling, AIMIM chief Asasuddin Owaisi has expressed his displeasure over the judgment.

