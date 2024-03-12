Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
Anil Vij and Bhavya Bishnoi to be new Haryana Deputy Chief Ministers: Sources

Earlier today, Manohar Lal Khattar along with his entire Cabinet resigned from their posts. The cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including Khattar and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP. All have resigned.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2024 15:54 IST
Bhavya Bishnoi, Anil Vij
Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP leaders Bhavya Bishnoi and Anil Vij

Haryana Govt Crisis: The new Haryana Chief Minister along with two deputies will be held on Tuesday evening after Manohar Lal Khattar along with his Cabinet resigned earlier today.

According to reports, former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and Bhavya Bishnoi will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. Nayab Singh Saini, an RSS member and a BJP loyal, will be sworn in as Chief Minister.

Saini, who is an MP from Kurukshetra, was unanimously elected as the leader of the state BJP legislature group and will be sworn in later in the day, party MLAs Subhash Sudha and JP Dalal told reporters.

More to follow...

