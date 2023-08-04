Gurugram: One labourer dead, two injured after under-construction underpass collapses

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Locals at the site after the collapse of a portion of under-construction Dhanwapur railway underpass in Gurugram.

Gurugram news: One labourer died and two others were injured in Haryana's Gurugram after shuttering of an under-construction underpass collapsed, police said. The incident took place at around 5:00 pm on Thursday (August 3) near the Dhanwapur village railway crossing in Gurugram.

It is being said that eight workers were buried under the shuttering, of which one has died and two suffered injuries. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Guddu. All eight workers are residents of Sambhal and Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

The workers were pulled out by a crane on the spot. Both the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Irked workers created ruckus on the spot for several hours by accusing the contractor of alleged negligence.

"It seems that the shuttering to support entry was weak which caused the incident. We are probing the matter to ascertain the actual reason behind the mishap," Pradeep Kumar, Station House Officer of Rajendra Park police station, said.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Noida: One person dead after lift collapses in Paras Tierea society in Sector 137

ALSO READ: Thane: 20 workers die after crane collapses, rescue operation on, CM announces compensation

Latest India News