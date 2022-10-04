Gujarat: Six injured after revellers attack garba venue in Kheda district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Gujarat: Revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district

Highlights The incident was reported from Kutch district of the state

A group of people led by two men entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble

They even pelted stones, police said

Gujarat: At least six persons were injured after revellers at a Garba venue were attacked by some intruders in Gujarat. According to the police, the incident was reported in the Kutch district of the state.

Police were deployed at Undhela village in Matar tehsil following the incident on Monday night, said an official.

"A group of people led by two men identified as Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble. They even pelted stones," said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

"Six persons were injured. We have deployed police force in the village and efforts are underway to arrest the accused," he said.

A home guard deployed at the spot was among those injured, he added.

Stone pelting was reported in the village square where the Garba dance had been organized on the occasion of the Navratri festival and also on the approach road from a locality behind the venue, the SP said.

(With inputs from PTI)

