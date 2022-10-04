Gujarat: 40 held over communal clash, stone pelting at Vadodara market

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gujarat: 40 held after communal clash between two groups at market in Vadodara

Highlights Police said the incident was reported from Savli town of the city

An FIR has been filed in the case

Police said those arrested include accused from both sides

Gujarat: As many as 40 people have been arrested after a communal clash broke out at a vegetable market in Vadodara on Monday. Police said the incident was reported from Savli town of the city.

Confirming the arrests, Vadodra rural police PR Patel said, "40 have been arrested. A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole. There is a temple nearby."

A clash broke out after another local group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt. Stone pelting resulted in damage to nearby vehicles.

An FIR has been filed and accused from both sides have been arrested.

According to Vadodra police, patrolling is underway and the situation is under control.

Earlier in August, two people died and six others were injured after a clash broke out between two communities at the Hulihyder village of Koppal district in Karnataka.

The clashes had taken place after a Hindu boy went to meet a Muslim girl on the occasion of Muharram, following which arguments broke out between the two sections.

Two people, who lost their lives in the alleged communal clash were identified as Pasha Walli (22) and Yenakapaa Talavad (60)-- who succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Soon after, people from both communities joined them and started beating each other. A total of eight people were injured in the clash.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Manipur: Locals, police clash amid eviction drive; roads blocked

Latest India News