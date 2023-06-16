Gujarat Cyclone: 'Horrific' videos show how Biparjoy destroyed petrol pump, damaged properties | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Cyclone Biparjoy

Gujarat Cyclone: Packed with high wind speeds, Cyclone Biparjoy brought heavy rains that caused 'severe' damage in various parts of Gujarat. At least 22 people were injured, while electric poles and trees were uprooted as very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday (June 15) evening. It caused a complete disruption of normal life in Gujarat.

Visuals from Gujarat's Naliya and Mandvi are doing rounds on social media, wherein, the cyclone was seen causing damage to a petrol pump and public and private properties.

Power blackout was witnessed in Mandvi

A total power blackout was witnessed in Mandvi town. Many trees were uprooted on the Jakhau-Mandvi road as well as in Mandvi town due to the strong winds. "No casualties have been reported so far," district collector Amit Arora said.

"Wind speed is very high. Right now we are having rains everywhere. But the situation is under control," he added.

Damage caused

"We have minor damage such as 200 electric poles have been uprooted, 250 trees are uprooted, and we have cut power supply in five tehsils as a precautionary measure," he told reporters.

"We have shifted people to shelters from the areas which are going to be most affected by cyclone which is 10 kms from the shore. We shifted around 52,000 people to shelters. We have shifted 25,000 cattle to higher grounds too," he said.

No major mishap had taken place so far, he said. "This is because we have made prior arrangements to face the cyclone," the collector added.

