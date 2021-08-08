UP: 1 dead, several injured after speeding bus hits stationary truck in Greater Noida

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Speeding bus hits stationary truck in Greater Noida

At least one person was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Sunday. According to the details, the accident was reported from the eastern peripheral highway in the area. Several other passengers were also reported injured in the accident.

The incident occurred after a stationary truck was hit by a speeding bus, ferrying as many as 100 passengers, reports said.

The bus was travelling from Punjab to Muzaffarpur.

Those injured were rescued by local police and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Details to follow...

