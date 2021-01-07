'Keep strict vigil': Govt warns 4 states after recent spike in Covid cases

Image Source : AP A municipality fogging vehicle sprays disinfectants as it sanitizes an area to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata.

Concerned over rising covid cases, the Union Health Secretary has written to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal urging them to take steps to curb the spike. These states are reporting an upsurge in the number of daily news cases in recent days.

The States have been advised to maintain a 'strict vigil' and to take steps to keep a check on the rising cases, especially in view of the new strain of the virus being observed in certain countries which has also been reported in a few States in India. The Health Secretary has drawn the attention of the States to the low and declining testing rates in the States, stating that any laxity at this crucial junction may squander the results of our collective actions in containing the transmission.

They have been advised to analyse the surge at the district and sub-district levels to understand the reasons for this rise and plan adequate measures proactively to curb the same. Aggressively implementation of the ‘Test-Track-Treat” strategy adopted by the country has been strongly advised now more than ever by the Union Health Secretary.

ALSO READ | Covid Impact! Economy likely to contract 7.7% in 2020-21, Govt data shows

The health authorities in the States have also been advised to proactively promote wearing of mask and other COVID appropriate behaviours even while the vaccination drive is about to begin. It is important to ensure that there is no complacency in the collective efforts in containment and management of CIOVID19, the Health Secretary has strongly reiterated.

The States have been assured of all necessary support of the Health Ministry required to manage the pandemic. The four states comprise 59 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

The total COVID19 cases in Kerala are 7,90,882 which form 7.61 per cent of the total cases. The Active Cases are 65,252 (comprising 28.61 per cent of the total national figure). The total number of recovered cases is 7,22,421 accounting for recovery rate of 91.34, while the total deaths in the state are 3,209 with case fatality rate of 0.41 per cent.

The Daily Average cases in Kerala in the last 7 days are 5,023 whereas daily average deaths in the last 7 days are 23. The tests per million (TPM) of Kerala stand at 1,96,432 and positivity rate is 11.28 per cent.

The Health Secretary has expressed concern over the dip in the overall tests in the past two weeks in the state combined with increase in the positivity rate. The weekly positivity rate has been consistently above 11 per cent for the past two weeks, while the case positivity rate for the country is less than 2.5 per cent for the same period.

ALSO READ: Century of data show Covid-19 likely to impact the brain, here's how

In view of the above, a high-level central team led by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been rushed by the Central Government to Kerala. The team will review the public health interventions in management of COVID- 19 by the State Government and support the State health authorities in these measures.

Total Cases in Maharashtra stand at 19,54,553 accounting for 18.80 per cent of the national figure. 18,52,759 patients have recovered in the State resulting in recovery rate of 94.79 cent. The active cases in the state are 51,969 (amounting for 22.79 per cent of national figure).

The State has reported total of 49,825 fatalities, with CFR of 2.55%. The daily average cases in Maharashtra in the last 7 days are 3,707 and daily average deaths in the last 7 days are 51. The TPM is 1,02,870 while the state positivity rate is pegged at 15.43 per cent.

Chhattisgarh has registered 2,85,586 total cases (with per cent share in total being 2.75 per cent) and 2,73,030 total number of recoveries with Recovery Rate of 95.60 per cent. The active cases as on date are 9,109 (3.99 per cent share in the national pie).

The numbers of fatalities in the state is 3,447 and the case fatality rate is 1.21 per cent. Daily average cases in Chhattisgarh in the last 7 days are 1,006 whereas daily average deaths in the last 7 days are 13. TPM is 1,16,744 with positivity-rate of 8.31 per cent.

West Bengal is reporting 5,57,252 total cases (per cent share in total cases – 5.36 per cent), 5,38,521 total recovered with 96.64 per cent recovery rate. It has 8,868 active cases comprising 3.89 per cent of the national figure. There have been 9,863 total deaths in the state accounting for case fatality rate of 1.77 per cent. The daily average cases in West Bengal in the last 7 days are 908; daily average deaths in the last 7 days are 25. The TPM are 71,762 and positivity Rate is 7.80 per cent.

Latest India News