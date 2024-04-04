Gourav Vallabh resigns from Congress, says 'can't raise anti-sanatana slogans'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigns

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gourav Vallabh, Congress spokesperson, on Thursday resigned from all party posts saying that he can neither raise anti-sanatana nor abuse country's wealth creators.

Calling the party directionless, Gourav Vallabh wrote on X, "I am not able to feel comfortable with the way in which the Congress Party is moving ahead today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country... That's why I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress Party."

Gourav Vallabh was Congress party's candidate in the Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 from Udaipur constituency. He contested against BJP's Tarachand Jain but lost the election by a margin of 32,000 votes.