Goa govt to restore temples destroyed by Portuguese

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Highlights Goa govt has earmarked Rs 20 crore for renovation of temples

CM Pramod Sawant informed the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday

State Archives and Archaeology department has started a survey of temples

According to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's address to the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday night, the Goa administration would take on the repair of the temples that were damaged or destroyed during the Portuguese rule. According to him, the State Archives and Archaeology agency has begun to examine temples (or temple remains) that would be included in the project.

Though such temples are not notified in any government record, references can be found in history books, Sawant said. “We cannot forget Goa's history. The government's intention is to renovate the temples which were destroyed during the Portuguese regime,” he said.

Responding to a cut motion on demands of grants for the Social Welfare department, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai had said earlier that the decision to restore temples has some `agenda' behind it. Social Welfare Minister Subhash Fal Desai said the government was yet to decide which temples will be renovated or restored. “Though there is no list of temples available with the department, there is substantial research in the public domain. There are documents in the archives,” he said.

The state Budget has earmarked Rs 20 crore for the renovation of temples damaged or destroyed during the Portuguese colonial rule which lasted for more than four centuries.

(PTI Inputs)

Also Read | BJP has nothing to do with 'rebellion' in Goa Congress: CM on reports of contact with MLAs

Also Read | Goa: Congress moves its 5 MLAs to undisclosed location; Sonia rushes Mukul Wasnik amid crisis

Latest India News