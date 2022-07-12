Tuesday, July 12, 2022
     
  BJP has nothing to do with 'rebellion' in Goa Congress: CM Sawant amid reports of contact with rebels

BJP has nothing to do with 'rebellion' in Goa Congress: CM Sawant amid reports of contact with rebels

Goa Congress news: Some reporters outside the Assembly complex on Tuesday asked CM and senior BJP leader Sawant about developments in the state Congress.

Panaji
Updated on: July 12, 2022
BJP has nothing to do with 'rebellion' in Goa Congress: CM Pramod Sawant

Highlights

  • Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that BJP has nothing to do with ongoing Cong rebellion in state.
  • 11 Congress MLAs in Goa went incommunicado yesterday (July 11).
  • This fueled speculations about a split in the party.

Goa Congress news: Distancing the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from the ongoing "rebellion" in the Goa Congress Legislature party, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that BJP has nothing to do with it. His statement came a day after five of the total 11 Congress MLAs in Goa went incommunicado, fuelling speculations about a split in the party.

But, they attended the monsoon session of the state Assembly which began on Monday and claimed there was "nothing wrong" in the opposition party. Ten of the Congress MLAs also attended a meeting chaired by senior party leader Mukul Wasnik in Panaji on Monday night.

Some reporters outside the Assembly complex on Tuesday asked CM and senior BJP leader Sawant about developments in the state Congress.

“Let me reiterate that the BJP has nothing to do with the rebellion in the Congress Legislature Party,” Sawant said before walking away without answering any further questions.

After the five Congress MLAs -- Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai and Delialah Lobo -- went incommunicado on Sunday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked Wasnik to rush to Goa.

The Congress had accused Lobo and former chief minister Kamat of "conspiring and hobnobbing" with the ruling BJP to engineer a split in the grand old party's legislative wing. The party also removed Lobo from the post of leader of opposition in the 40-member state Assembly.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also ReadGoa politics: Congress manages to avert split for now, 10 MLAs attend party meet

Also Read: After staving off split, Goa Cong files petitions with Speaker to disqualify MLAs Lobo, Kamat

