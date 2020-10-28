Goa casinos to reopen from November 1. Check guidelines for COVID-19

Image Source : PTI Goa casinos to open from November 1

Casinos across Goa are set to reopen from November 1, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. The casino operations in Goa have been suspended since March this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the reopening of casinos, the chief minister also said casino authorities would allow 50 per cent capacity.

"Casinos will start from November 1. We have given them permission," Sawant told a post-cabinet press conference on Wednesday.

"They will have to follow all the SOPs as issued to them by the Home Department. They will have to operate with 50 per cent capacity. We need to promote tourism activity," the Chief Minister said.

Sawant also said that instead of paying annual fees, the casino operators could now pay their licence fees on a monthly basis.

Goa has six operational offshore casinos, which are anchored in the Mandovi river off Panaji and around 10 onshore casinos operating from the numerous five-star resorts located in the state's coastal belt.

(With IANS inputs)

