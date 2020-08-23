Image Source : PTI Ghaziabad Police exposes arm-smuggling gang; 3 arrested (Representational image)

Ghaziabad Police has arrested three people in connection with arm-smuggling in Muradnagar region. The gang allegedly shot the guard and stole his licensed gun. The officials have also recovered the smuggled ammunition and a motorcycle.

The three accused have been identified as Manish, Vineet, and Manoj.

SSP Kalanidhi Nethani inspected the crime scene and ordered other officers to form teams and look for the culprits.

While interrogating the culprits, one of the accused admitted that on the night of August 16 they shot the guard and stole his gun. However, while escaping one of the accused also got injured.

