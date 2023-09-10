G20: PM Modi introduces Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren to US President Biden at gala dinner

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NARENDRA MODI President Droupadi Murmu, US President Joe Biden, PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

G20 gala dinner: President Droupadi Murmu hosted a gala dinner for the G20 leaders on Saturday evening after the conclusion of the first day of the G20 Summit, in which top leaders of the group participated, including US President Joe Biden.

The government had sent an invitation to the chief ministers of all the states to take part in the event that took place in ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in New Delhi, the venue for the G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the leaders arriving at the venue and held brief interactions with them, having the backdrop of Nalanda University's image at the greeting area. The Prime Minister was seen explaining to the respective leaders about the significance of the image, similar to what he did ahead of the start of the Summit earlier in the day when he welcomed leaders with the Konark wheel of Odisha in the backdrop.

During the gala dinner, the pictures of which were shared by the Prime Minister on his Instagram account today, he met Opposition leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Prime Minister introduced Nitish Kumar and Hemant Soren to US President Joe Biden. PM Modi was also seen having an interaction with Sukhu in the gala dinner.

Notably, this was the first meeting of PM Modi with Nitish Kumar after the latter’s party JD(U) broke ties with the BJP last year to join the Mahagathbandhan, forming a government with RJD and other Opposition parties. Nitish Kumar is also spearheading the Opposition unity. He is a part of the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A alliance that aims at ousting the Modi government from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The two-day G20 Summit concluded today.

At the gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, India showcased its diverse musical heritage to the world. It witnessed the usage of traditional music from all across the country. The key highlight was ‘Gandharva Atodyam’. It is a unique musical medley featuring an exquisite symphony of musical instruments from across Bharat, showcasing Hindustani, Carnatic, Folk and Contemporary music with an ensemble of classical instruments.

