Image Source : FILE Former Sikkim CM Sanchaman Limboo dies at 73

Former Sikkim chief minister Sanchaman Limboo died after a prolonged illness at a state-run hospital here on Sunday. He was 73 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

His body was brought to his residence in Gangtok and arrangements have been made for the funeral at his native village in West Sikkim district.

Sanchaman Limboo was born on 15 January 1947 and He was the fourth chief Minister of Sikkim from 17 June 1994 – 12 December 1994 from Sikkim Sangram Parishad Party.

