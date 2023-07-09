Former Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni arrested for amassing assets

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni

Punjab news : The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today (July 9) arrested former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni for amassing assets disproportionately to his known sources of income during 2016 to 2022.

Disclosing this here on Sunday, an official spokesperson of the VB said that a case has been registered under Sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act in Amritsar Range against Soni following investigations in the inquiry, which was ordered on October 10, 2022.

Divulging more details, he said during the check period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022, the income of the former Deputy CM and his family was Rs 4,52,18,771, while the expenditure was Rs 12,48,42,692, which was Rs 7,96,23,921 or 176.08 per cent more than his known sources of income.

During this period, the Congressman had made properties in the name of his wife Suman Soni and son Raghav Soni, he added.

More details are awaited in this regard as further investigation is still on.

