Former Odisha MLA Bijaya Kumar Nayak passes away

Former Odisha MLA Bijaya Kumar Nayak dead

Former Congress legislator Bijaya Kumar Nayak died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday due to geriatric ailments, family sources said.

He was 70. Nayak died around 9.45 am on Wednesday, a week after he was admitted to the hospital, they said. He was MLA from the Erasama seat from 1995 to 2000.

Nayak was born in Gobindapur village of Erasama block in Jagatsinghpur district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Nayak's death and tweeted, "I am pained hearing about his death. I express my sympathy towards his family."