Turbulent take-off for domestic flight operations in India as several cancellations reported | Live

Domestic flight service in India resumed today after an unprecedented suspension of 62 days due to the nationwide lockdown put in place by the government in light of the rising number of coronavirus cases. The flights have officially resumed across the country with the exception of two states -- Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. But despite a number of guidelines issued and SOPs put in practice, the airport authorities and state governments have not found it smooth sailing to bring the operations back on track right from the word go.

Several reports have emerged of flights being cancelled from various airports. Passengers have complained that they have been informed of the cancellations after they had already reached the airport.

Resident commissioners of different northeastern states will receive the people of their states, at Guwahati airport. They can take them to their respective bhawans or directly to the states: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Air India shall be allowed to operate non-scheduled foreign flights with middle seats booking for next 10 days.

. 80 flights to and from IGI Airport in Delhi have been cancelled.

Karnataka: Till 9am today, there have been 5 arrivals and 17 departures and 9 flights cancelled, at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International airport.

Today morning onwards, processes have been working very well. All processes have been made contactless. We are screening all passengers. All the surfaces are being sanitized every 20-30 minutes: Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL)​

We're strictly following govt's guidelines to ensure safety against COVID19. Today has been a different experience as we're not used to wearing protective gear over our uniforms. All passengers followed the guidelines: A flight attendant on Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight

As many as 32 flights flying out of Bengaluru have been cancelled due to restrictions imposed by the Karnataka government. As per reports, flights from Chennai, Mangalore, Vishakapatnam, Kolkata, Goa, Indore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Vijayawada, Jaipur amongst other cities got cancelled on Monday morning.

