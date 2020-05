Image Source : INDIA TV 80 flights to and from IGI Airport in Delhi cancelled

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has seen as many as 80 flights scheduled for today being cancelled. The cancelled flights include both arrivals and departures. Earlier, similiar anomaly was seen at Bengaluru airport as well where 32 flights got cancelled.

For more information on flight cancellations and other updates as domestic flight operations resume in India follow our live blog.

