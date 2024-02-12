Fog lowers visibility, several flights delayed at Delhi's IGI Airport

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Owing to visibility woes, several flights were reportedly delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Aiport in Delhi on Monday as cold wave conditions prevailed over the city. There was low visibility due to the fog in several areas in the national capital.

Just a day earlier, cold weather conditions continued to prevail in the national capital on Sunday morning. People at different places around the city huddled around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Last week, severe cold and dense fog persisted in North India, including Delhi, causing travel disruptions to and from Delhi and inconveniencing passengers.

