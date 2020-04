Image Source : AP Firozabad: 7 new coronavirus cases come to light; tally rises to 78

Seven more people have tested COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. The overall case tally in the district has now risen to 78. As per reports, all the fresh cases have been reported from a hotspot in the Ramgarh police station area. A list of people who came in contact with them is being prepared, the CMO added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage