Fire breaks out at BSNL building in Cuttack

A fire broke out at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) office building at Bajrakabati area in Odisha's Cuttack city on Friday.

No casualty was reported and the firefighters were engaged in extinguishing the blaze, a fire service official said.

Around six fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the fire that broke out in a room on the fourth floor of the building, he said.

All employees were evacuated from the premises of the building after thick smoke billowed from it, the official said.

Several documents and equipment were destroyed in the blaze, he said, adding, the fire spread rapidly due to the presence of cables and wires in the office.

Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected to have been triggered by an electric short circuit, he added.

Telecom and other services have been affected in the city due to the mishap, a BSNL official said.

