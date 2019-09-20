Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 15 injured as major fire erupts at Haldia Petrochemical's unit in West Bengal

15 injured as major fire erupts at Haldia Petrochemical's unit in West Bengal

The blaze that broke out at 11.15 am, was yet to be brought under control, Purba Medinipur Superintendent of Police V Solomon Nesakumar said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2019 13:42 IST
Major fire at Haldia Petrochemical's unit; 15 injured  
Image Source : PTI\REPRESENTATIONAL

Major fire at Haldia Petrochemical's unit; 15 injured

 

 At least 15 people were injured after a major fire erupted at the naphtha cracker unit of the Haldia Petrochemicals Limited in West Bengal on Friday. The incident was reported at 11:15 am. 

According to Purba Medinipur Superintendent of Police V Solomon Nesakumar, efforts to douse the flames are on. 

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. The condition of three of the injured is "very serious", while the rest have suffered "moderate burns" the SP said.

Some of the injured were being brought to Kolkata for treatment, he said.

The police officer could not say whether workers are trapped inside the unit.

District Magistrate Partha Ghosh said, "I am not aware of the incident. I am busy with other things."

ALSO READ: Massive fire at UCO Bank branch in Bengaluru, all rescued

ALSO READ: DTC bus catches fire near Karkardooma in Delhi, no casualty reported

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWoman, her minor son among 3 of family killed in wall collapse Next StorySC to hear Ayodhya case for an hour more daily from Monday  