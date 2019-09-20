15 injured as major fire erupts at Haldia Petrochemical's unit in West Bengal

Image Source : PTI\REPRESENTATIONAL Major fire at Haldia Petrochemical's unit; 15 injured

At least 15 people were injured after a major fire erupted at the naphtha cracker unit of the Haldia Petrochemicals Limited in West Bengal on Friday. The incident was reported at 11:15 am.

According to Purba Medinipur Superintendent of Police V Solomon Nesakumar, efforts to douse the flames are on.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. The condition of three of the injured is "very serious", while the rest have suffered "moderate burns" the SP said.

Some of the injured were being brought to Kolkata for treatment, he said.

The police officer could not say whether workers are trapped inside the unit.

District Magistrate Partha Ghosh said, "I am not aware of the incident. I am busy with other things."

