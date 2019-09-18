Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
Massive fire at UCO Bank branch in Bengaluru, all rescued

A fire broke out at a building of the UCO bank in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2019 16:42 IST
Image Source : ANI

Massive fire at UCO Bank branch in Bengaluru; several feared trapped

A fire broke out at a building of the UCO bank in Bengaluru on Wednesday. 

Those trapped were seen trying to jump off the windows of the building. 

Fire was extinguished with the help of locals. All people have been safely rescued.

