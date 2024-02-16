Farmers Protest LIVE updates: Delhi Police orders 30,000 tear gas shells, Section 144 imposed in Noida

Delhi Police has ordered more than 30,000 teargas shells from the Border Security Force's (BSF) Tear Smoke unit, officials said while the Noida Police imposed Section 144 under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) late on Thursday night as the protests entered their fourth day today. Meanwhile, two crucial border points namely Tikri and Singhu, connecting Delhi and Haryana remained closed to traffic. Police have used tear gas shells and fired water cannons to stop the protesting farmers from entering Delhi. The movement of farmers is blocked using heavy barricades, iron nails, and barbed wires. The farmers' protests are an attempt to enter Delhi in a bid to pressure the Centre to accept their MSP demand.