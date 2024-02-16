Friday, February 16, 2024
     
Farmers Protest LIVE updates: Delhi Police orders 30,000 tear gas shells, Section 144 imposed in Noida

Traffic movement at the Ghazipur border remained impacted by barricades on the highway, but passage from both sides remains open. Meanwhile, several farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike on Friday.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2024 7:26 IST
Farmers Protest, Punjab Haryana farmers,
Image Source : PTI Farmers gather at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their protest march in Patiala district.

Delhi Police has ordered more than 30,000 teargas shells from the Border Security Force's (BSF) Tear Smoke unit, officials said while the Noida Police imposed Section 144 under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) late on Thursday night as the protests entered their fourth day today. Meanwhile, two crucial border points namely Tikri and Singhu, connecting Delhi and Haryana remained closed to traffic. Police have used tear gas shells and fired water cannons to stop the protesting farmers from entering Delhi. The movement of farmers is blocked using heavy barricades, iron nails, and barbed wires. The farmers' protests are an attempt to enter Delhi in a bid to pressure the Centre to accept their MSP demand.

 

Live updates :Farmers Protest Day 4

  • Feb 16, 2024 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Traffic Police issued advisory for the convenience of commuters

    The police said intensive checking will be done by Delhi Police and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police by installing barriers on all the borders adjoining Delhi from Greater Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar due to which there will be pressure on vehicular movement and traffic would be diverted according to requirement.

    "People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. The arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination," the police said.

  • Feb 16, 2024 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    'Another meeting planned on Sunday': Union Minister Arjun Munda

    The talks will continue and another meeting will take place at 6 pm on Sunday, Union Minister Arjun Munda said, adding that a solution will be found by sitting together.

  • Feb 16, 2024 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    'Protest will continue peacefully': farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal

    After the meeting between the central government and the farmer unions concluded, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, "The protest will continue peacefully... We will not do anything else. We will appeal to the farmers too. When meetings are underway and we move forward (at the borders), then how will the meetings continue. They (Government) have called for a meeting, we will wait till then... On Sunday if we do not get any positive result, then (we will continue)..."

