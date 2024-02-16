Farmers Protest LIVE updates: Delhi Police orders 30,000 tear gas shells, Section 144 imposed in Noida

The police said intensive checking will be done by Delhi Police and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police by installing barriers on all the borders adjoining Delhi from Greater Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar due to which there will be pressure on vehicular movement and traffic would be diverted according to requirement.

"People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. The arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination," the police said.