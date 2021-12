Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers' tractor headed back home collides with truck; 2 killed

At least 2 farmers were killed after their tractor collided with a truck on their way back home on the Delhi-Hisar Highway. After the Samyukt Kisan Morcha decided to suspend the over a year-long farmers' movement, farmers started returning back home to their villages in Punjab and Haryana. Several farmers got injured in the accident.

Further details awaited.

