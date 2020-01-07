My daughter has got justice: Nirbhaya's mother on death warrant of all 4 convicts

My daughter has got justice: Nirbhaya's mother on execution of all 4 convicts

The Delhi court on Tuesday ordered a death warrant against all four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case. All the four convicts will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. Commenting on Delhi court's execution order, Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother said order will reinforce faith in courts.

"My daughter has got justice. Execution of the 4 convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system," ANI quoted saying Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi.

Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh also commented on order and said 'this decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes.'

"I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes," Nirbhaya's father told news agency ANI.

The four convicts sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya case will hang at 7 am on January 22, a Delhi court said today, issuing a death warrant. The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued death warrants against them. The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.

Akshay Thakur Singh, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were found guilty in sensational 2012 Delhi gang-rape, torture and killing of a young medical student in Delhi.

"We will file a curative petition in Supreme Court," Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer AP Singh said.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora fixed January 22 as the date of hanging for all the four accused in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

A death warrant is also called a black warrant and identifies the convict who has been sentenced to die. As per the jail protocol, a judicial hanging, carried out as per rule book, is expected to cause almost instant death by the dislocation of the third and the fourth cervical vertebrae. The Nirbhaya convicts will be hanged at 7 am on January 22, which will be a Wednesday.

