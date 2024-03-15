Two new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assume charge

Follow us on Image Source : X/SPOKESPERSON ECI Two new election commissioners

Newly-appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed charge on Friday (March 15). Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar welcomed the two officials and “emphasised the significance of their joining at the historic point when ECI is all set to conduct General Elections 2024 in the world's largest democracy”.

Their joining the Commission took place a day after the former bureaucrats were appointed as election commissioners on Thursday.

They are the first ones to have been appointed as members of the poll panel after the new law on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and ECs came into force recently.

Their appointment were necessitated after Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey retired on February 14 and Arun Goel announced his sudden resignation on March 8.

Gyanesh Kumar and Sandhu, both 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, belonged to the Kerala and Uttarakhand cadres, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: MVA meeting in Mumbai today, decision on seat sharing formula likely