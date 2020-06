Image Source : FILE Earthquake jolts Mizoram, measures 5.1 on Richter Scale

An earthquake jolted the northeastern state of Mizoram on Sunday. The quake measured 5.1 on the Richter Scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km Northeast of Aizawl in Mizoram. The tremor was felt at 4:16 pm in the afternoon. There are no reports of any damage or loss of life as of now.

(More to follow)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage