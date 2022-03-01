Earthquake tremors hit Kutch in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mild tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat

Highlights There was no casualty or property damage, the district administration said

The tremor was recorded at 7.50 am

The epicentre of the earthquake was 19 km west south-west of Rapar in the district

A mild earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale was felt in the Kutch district of Gujarat on Tuesday morning, officials said. There was no casualty or property damage, the district administration said.

The tremor was recorded at 7.50 am, with its epicentre 19 km west southwest of Rapar in the district, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar said.

It was located at a depth of 21.7 km, the ISR said.

In the last two weeks, three tremors of 3.4 magnitude have been recorded in the district, which is located in a very 'high risk' seismic zone.

In January 2001, a massive earthquake had jolted the district in which 13,800 people were killed and another 1.67 lakh were injured.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Jaipur

Latest India News