Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh at 5:17 am on Saturday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was 22 km east of Dharamshala. It should be noted here that no damage and destruction have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

