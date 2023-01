Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolts Jammu and Kashmir; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake: A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening. The tremors were also felt in Delhi-NCR.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the quake was in the Hindukush region in Afghanistan.

Further details are awaited.

