Dharavi reports 9 new coronavirus cases, tally now at 189 including 12 deaths

Dharavi, asia's largest slum area, on Wednesday reported nine new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the area to 189 including 12 deaths, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported.

Meanwhile, in a bid to help Dharavi residents who are facing financial crisis due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, a senior civic official has come up with a novel concept of adopting families from the containment zones of Mumbai's slum area for next few months.

The idea is to 'Adopt a Family' from Dharavi slums, where the coronavirus cases have gone over 150, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's G-north ward assistant commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told news agency PTI.

As a precautionary measure, some areas of Dharavi have been sealed and declared a containment zones, from where no family can go out even to buy essential items, he said.

"If one person adopts five families from Dharavis slum area for the next couple of months, it will be a great help in our fight against the coronavirus. These people are financially stressed. If these families are adopted, they will not require to come out on streets during the lockdown," Dighavkar said.

Dharavi is one of the biggest slum areas in Asia. Nearly 15 lakh people live in this highly congested area of Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)

