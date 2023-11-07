DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India over passenger rights compliance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO An undated file photo of Air India aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has recently emphasised the importance of safeguarding passenger rights and ensuring that airlines operate in accordance with international best practices. In line with this commitment, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to Air India after the airline was found to be non-compliant with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) related to passenger rights and safety.

The DGCA has consistently worked to strengthen passenger rights and protect air travelers in cases of denied boarding, flight cancellations, and delays. To this end, it issued CAR Section-3, Series M part IV, titled "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights" in 2010, with revisions made as necessary.

As a result, the DGCA has taken the step of issuing a formal Show Cause Notice to Air India, requesting the airline's response to address its non-compliance with CAR regulations. This notice is a standard procedure in cases of non-compliance with aviation safety and passenger rights regulations.

It's worth noting that similar inspections were conducted at major airports in the past year, and Air India was found to be in violation of CAR provisions related to the denied boarding of passengers. As a consequence of these violations, Air India was penalised with a fine of Rs. 10,00,000/-.

The DGCA's actions underscore the significance of maintaining stringent passenger rights and safety standards within the Indian aviation industry. As Air India responds to the show cause notice, the aviation authority will determine the appropriate course of action to ensure that passenger rights are upheld and violations are addressed in accordance with regulatory guidelines. Passengers and stakeholders will be closely following these developments as the DGCA continues to safeguard the interests of air travelers.

Also read | Air India appoints Klaus Goersch as COO

Latest India News