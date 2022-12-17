Delhi teacher accused of throwing Class 5 student off balcony sent to judicial custody till Dec 20: Police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE?REPRESENTATIVE Delhi Police

The teacher who was arrested for allegedly hitting a class 5 student with a pair of scissors and then throwing her from the first-floor balcony of a municipal school here was sent to judicial custody till December 20, police said on Saturday. The incident took place am on Friday at the Delhi Nagar Nigam Balika Vidyalaya, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, "The accused was produced before a court on Saturday which remanded her to judicial custody till December 20. The court also directed jail authorities to get the accused evaluated by a psychiatrist as well as at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences."

On Friday, the student was allegedly hit with a pair of scissors, her hair was cut and then flung from the balcony of the first floor of the school by her teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal (26) before she became "violent" with other students in the classroom.

According to doctors, the girl, aged around 11, sustained a fracture in a facial bone. Police said the teacher locked herself up with other students in the classroom and started damaging their water bottles. She later hit the girl with a pair of scissors and flung her from the balcony of the first floor of the school building. Deshwal was arrested on charges of attempt to murder, police said, adding that the motive behind the incident is not clear yet.

