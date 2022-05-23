Heavy rain brings down temperature; but leads to traffic snarls, waterlogging across Delhi-NCR | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam following heavy rain, near Akshardham

Delhiites woke up to a massive thunderstorm and heavy rains on Monday that brought a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius. Due to the impact of the strong winds, trees got uprooted in some parts of the national capital and traffic snarls were reported in various stretches, including ITO, DND and near AIIMS. According to the weather department, this was the first moderate-intensity storm of this season.

In Gurugram, the worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover. At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, said Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic).

Image Source : PTI Ghaziabad: Commuters wait for means of transportation

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam following heavy rain, near Akshardham

Image Source : PTI Ghaziabad: Commuters ride a bike during rain, as a man prays in a temple

Image Source : PTI Ghaziabad: A worker paddles his rickshaw with a passenger

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Vehicles move through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, at Lodhi Road

Image Source : PTI Ghaziabad: A woman uses a bag to cover her head during heavy rains

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Commuters use umbrella and plastic sheet to cover themselves during rain

Image Source : PTI Ghaziabad: A woman holds a damaged umbrella, as she tries to protect herself during rain

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Vehicles move through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, at Lodhi Road

