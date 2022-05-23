Heavy rain brings down temperature; but leads to traffic snarls, waterlogging across Delhi-NCR | PICS
Thunderstorm, lightning and rain led to a drastic fall in the surface temperature in Delhi on Monday. Between 5.40 am and 7 am, the temperature plummeted by 11 notches from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.
Delhiites woke up to a massive thunderstorm and heavy rains on Monday that brought a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius. Due to the impact of the strong winds, trees got uprooted in some parts of the national capital and traffic snarls were reported in various stretches, including ITO, DND and near AIIMS. According to the weather department, this was the first moderate-intensity storm of this season.
In Gurugram, the worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover. At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, said Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic).