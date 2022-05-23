Monday, May 23, 2022
     
Heavy rain brings down temperature; but leads to traffic snarls, waterlogging across Delhi-NCR | PICS

Thunderstorm, lightning and rain led to a drastic fall in the surface temperature in Delhi on Monday. Between 5.40 am and 7 am, the temperature plummeted by 11 notches from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Vani Mehrotra Written by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2022 12:57 IST
Delhi rain
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam following heavy rain, near Akshardham

Delhiites woke up to a massive thunderstorm and heavy rains on Monday that brought a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius. Due to the impact of the strong winds, trees got uprooted in some parts of the national capital and traffic snarls were reported in various stretches, including ITO, DND and near AIIMS. According to the weather department, this was the first moderate-intensity storm of this season.

In Gurugram, the worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover. At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, said Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic). 

India Tv - Delhi rain

Image Source : PTI

Ghaziabad: Commuters wait for means of transportation

India Tv - Delhi rain

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam following heavy rain, near Akshardham

India Tv - Delhi rain

Image Source : PTI

Ghaziabad: Commuters ride a bike during rain, as a man prays in a temple

India Tv - Delhi rain

Image Source : PTI

Ghaziabad: A worker paddles his rickshaw with a passenger

India Tv - Delhi Noida rain

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Vehicles move through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, at Lodhi Road

India Tv - Delhi rain

Image Source : PTI

Ghaziabad: A woman uses a bag to cover her head during heavy rains

India Tv - Delhi rain

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Commuters use umbrella and plastic sheet to cover themselves during rain 

India Tv - Delhi rain

Image Source : PTI

Ghaziabad: A woman holds a damaged umbrella, as she tries to protect herself during rain

India Tv - Delhi rain

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Vehicles move through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, at Lodhi Road 

Also Read | Heavy rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected, temperature falls to 18° C

