Delhi Traffic Police wins hearts, creates green corridor for patient amid police protests

Image Source : INDIA TV Image for representation

On Tuesday, the policing system in Delhi was itself abuzz with police protests at headquarter building in ITO. Hundreds of policemen and policewomen held angry demonstrations against the major scuffle at Tis Hazari Court that took place on Saturday (November 2). But even amid the chaos, Delhi's traffic Policemen saved the life of a patient by creating a 31 km green corridor from Gurugram to Delhi.

The quick measure saved life of a patient admitted to Fortis Hospital in New Delhi. A human heart was being transported from Fortis Hospital in Gurugram to Fortis Hospital in New Delhi. Normally, any vehicle takes about an hour to cross this distance due to a long stretch of 31 kms and traffic snarls. But on Tuesday, the ambulance was able to cross this distance in just 30 minutes.

The huge protest organised by Delhi Police lasted almost the entire day. The police personnel and their families decided to wind up the protest in the evening.

"We want justice" read the handmade placards carried by several protesters. There were also banners of "We need you, Kiran Bedi". Clearly, the protesting Delhi Police personnel were making a strong pitch to their seniors that they needed a leader to stand by them. Late in the evening, the Joint Commissioner of Police Devesh Srivastava assured the cops that their demands are being looked into.

Meanwhile, the IAS Association joined the IPS Association to come out in support of the demands raised by the Delhi Police cops.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly action perpetrated against the police personnel at Tis Hazari Court. We stand by our colleagues in their time of distress and hope the culprits are brought to justice soon," read a statement by the IAS.

However great the frustration of those involved in the agitation, it was a peaceful demonstration.

Also Read | Explained: Why men in Khaki are out on streets

Watch | Delhi Police personnel call off day-long protest; ITO traffic opens