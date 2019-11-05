Explained: Why are the men in Khaki out on streets

'We want justice' chants echoed around the Delhi Police Headquarter at ITO on Tuesday. Carrying placards demanding justice, thousands of Delhi Police personnel are staging an unprecedented protest. This surely is an unseen sight. But what are they protesting about? Why is the Delhi Police agitated? Here are the details:

The Delhi Police personnel are protesting against assault on their colleagues by lawyers at the Tis Hazari court on Saturday.

But what led to the assault?

A minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking at the Tis Hazari court complex flared up, leading to violence and arson. The intensity was such that a lawyer was left with a bullet injury. Twenty policemen, including one Additional DCP and two SHOs, sustained injuries. Eight advocates were injured. 12 motorcycles, one police QRT gypsy and eight jail vans were damage, according to claims by the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, a five-minute audio tape has emerged of a policeman who was seriously injured in the violent clashes at Tis Hazari court. He revealed that the lady Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) present at the spot was allegedly abused and roughed up by the lawyers and a desperate attempt was made to snatch away her PSO's service revolver. The audio clip revealed: The PSO (Personal Security Officer called 'Operator' in Delhi police) was thrashed with iron chains and lay unconscious on the floor, the lady DCP, Monika Bhardwaj, broke down on Sunday and wept for quite some time.

Reliable sources told IANS that the audio clip is part of a recorded telephone conversation between the injured PSO of the lady DCP and one of her office staff. The PSO disclosed over phone to IANS how the assault resulted in fracture in his shoulder and injuries in ribs and hands.

Moreover, a video on Monday showed an on-duty policeman being thrashed by advocated outside the Saket Court on Monday. When the policeman was leaving the spot, a man also hit his bike with his helmet. The protesters have been demanding action against the lawyer who assaulted the cop.

This, ofcourse, added more fuel to the fire.

Now, what is Delhi Police demanding?

1. Revoke police security of judges at all levels

2. Criminal cases against all lawyers involved in violence

3. Registration of cases on the basis of all those affected police personnel

4. Remove police security from courts completely

5. Traffic Police should not go soft on lawyers

6. Ban entry of lawyers and their staff to police stations and offices

7. Police Protection Act be formed for police personnel

8. No police personnel should take any support from the Delhi government

