Lawyers vs Cops: Delhi Police lodge unprecedented protest at HQs; ITO traffic blocked

Tis Hazari violence: Delhi Police personnel protest against lawyers at Police headquater, demand action

Hundreds of Delhi Police personnel are protesting at the Police Headquarters at ITO against repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers. The clashes between lawyers and cops at the Tis Hazari Court Complex in Delhi on Saturday (Nov 2) has now blown into a big show of strength as several former and present IPS officers expressed their concern for the safety of cops. The protestings cops at the Delhi Police Headquarters are chanting slogans of "We Want Justice" as some senior officers were seen urging them to resume duty.

Addressing the protesting cops, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said, "I am confident that you will maintain peace. Last few days have been testing times for Delhi Police. You have handled many such situations in the past. Take this is as another testing situation. You have always protected law and I am sure you will maintain law and calm."

"We will work as protectors of law," Amul Patnaik, Delhi Commissioner of Police said to protest cops.

The traffic movement at Delhi's busy ITO has been blocked due to the protest. We advise people to skip the route. Long traffic snarls are already being reported from the roads leading to the Income Tax Office.

"Traffic Movement is closed in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar. Motorist are advised to use Delhi Gate & Raj Ghat," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report from the Delhi Police on the current situation.

"Incident involving police & lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in the public domain. Countrywide, police stand in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault & humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break the law, by anyone!" IPS Association earlier tweeted.

A senior police officer at Delhi Police HQs was heard urging the protesting police personnel to calm down. "This is not just a particular rank problem. Officers or constables, our concerns same," a senior police officer appealed to the protesting cops.

Cops were also seen holding the placard with, "How is the Josh? Low, Sir".

Earlier on Saturday, lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles were set on fire. A parking row between police personnel and lawyers on Saturday had escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.

On Monday another video emerged from Delhi's Saket Court where a lawyer was seen manhandling a Delhi Police cop.

Watch: Lawyer slaps Delhi cop outside Saket court

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence by a team comprising a retired judge, Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance.

On the Delhi High Court's order, Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh was removed on Monday and Special Commissioner R.S. Krishnaiya was given the additional charge.

On Sunday, the court had appointed a retired judge to be assisted by Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance to conduct a judicial inquiry into the clash between advocates and the Delhi Police at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

