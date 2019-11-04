Video shows lawyer slapping Delhi cop outside Saket court | Watch

Image Source : KUMAR SONU A screengrab from the video

Days after the major ruckus at New Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, a video has emerged that shows a lawyer slapping and assaulting a cop outside another court in the city. In the video shot at Delhi's Saket court, the lawyer can be seen slapping the cop and even hitting him with his elbows. The bike-borne cop does not appear to resist the attack and chooses to ride away. The video shows startled onlookers who do not come ahead to help or stop the scuffle.

Tensions between Delhi Police and lawyers are high after Saturday's incident at Tis Hazari Court where both groups engaged in a major scuffle. The violence resulted in several vehicles, including those of the police being torched and at least 25 people injured. The lawyers claimed on Saturday that the police opened fire at them while maintaining that 'anti-social elements' (not lawyers) torched the police vehicles.

The Delhi High Court, on Sunday took Suo Motu cognisance of the incident and ordered a judicial inquiry on Sunday. The inquiry will be carried out by a retired Delhi High Court judge.

Also Read | Tis Hazari violence: Top official of Delhi Police removed

Also Read | Six cases registered in clash between police, advocates at Tis Hazari Court Watch | Tis Hazari Clash: Delhi HC orders judicial inquiry, Punjab, Haryana lawyers to go on strike today

http://vidgyor.com#0_u22w9jix