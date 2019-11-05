Delhi Police personnel call off day-long protest; ITO traffic opens

Delhi Police protest called off after massive show of solidarity

Thousands of Delhi Police personnel and family members sitting on a protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters against lawyers' action at Tis Hazari court have decided to call off their protest. The protesting cops were out of uniform but showed massive restraint in a day-long protest that was relayed across television channels throughout the country. The Delhi Police protesters demanded withdrawal of all cases against cops involved in Tis Hazari court incident. The protesters also demanded for a Union that would help them raise their welfare demands.

"We want justice" read the handmade placards carried by several protesters. There were also banners of "We need you, Kiran Bedi". Clearly, the protesting Delhi Police personnel were making a strong pitch to their seniors that they needed a leader to stand by them. Late in the evening, the Joint Commissioner of Police Devesh Srivastava assured the cops that their demands are being looked into.

"We are Delhi Police. We are known for our discipline. I urge you all to go back and resume your duties. The family members and cops who are off duty should go back home."

Meanwhile, the IAS Association joined the IPS Association to come out in support of the demands raised by the Delhi Police cops.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly action perpetrated against the police personnel at Tis Hazari Court. We stand by our colleagues in their time of distress and hope the culprits are brought to justice soon," read a statement by the IAS.

However great the frustration of those involved in the agitation, it was a peaceful demonstration.

How things flared up:

A minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking at the Tis Hazari court complex flared up, leading to violence and arson. The intensity was such that a lawyer was left with a bullet injury. Twenty policemen, including one Additional DCP and two SHOs, sustained injuries. Eight advocates were injured. 12 motorcycles, one police QRT gypsy and eight jail vans were damage, according to claims by the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, a five-minute audio tape has emerged of a policeman who was seriously injured in the violent clashes at Tis Hazari court. He revealed that the lady Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) present at the spot was allegedly abused and roughed up by the lawyers and a desperate attempt was made to snatch away her PSO's service revolver. The audio clip revealed: The PSO (Personal Security Officer called 'Operator' in Delhi police) was thrashed with iron chains and lay unconscious on the floor, the lady DCP, Monika Bhardwaj, broke down on Sunday and wept for quite some time.

Moreover, a video on Monday showed an on-duty policeman being thrashed by advocated outside the Saket Court on Monday. When the policeman was leaving the spot, a man also hit his bike with his helmet. The protesters have been demanding action against the lawyer who assaulted the cop.

