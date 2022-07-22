Friday, July 22, 2022
     
  Delhi Police head constable shoots self with service revolver, dies

Delhi Police head constable shoots self with service revolver, dies

Delhi Police head constable shoots self: The Delhi police's crime branch staff inside the Laxmi Nagar police station premises noticed that the head constable had shot himself in his parked car.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2022 17:14 IST
The body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital,
Image Source : FILE PHOTO The body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital, police said.

  • Delhi police head constable shot himself dead in Laxmi Nagar area
  • The incident took place around 12:45 pm inside the police station premises
  • Further investigations are underway

Delhi Police head constable shoots self: A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself dead on Friday with his service revolver in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said around 12:45 pm, the city police's crime branch staff inside the Laxmi Nagar police station premises noticed that head constable Narender had shot himself in his car parked in the parking area of the Laxmi Nagar police colony.

The crime team was called to the parking area, which is behind the police station, and the body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital, police said, adding that further proceedings are on.

