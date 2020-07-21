Delhi, Noida receive fresh spells of rain, IMD says downpour to continue for next few hours

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Delhi-Noida receives fresh spells of rain, brings respite from heat.

Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday received fresh spells of rain after heavy downpour lashed the national capital, Noida, nearby areas on Monday night. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had already sounded an orange alert in New Delhi for the next 3 days, predicting heavy rains at isolated places. Monsoon is finally active in the region after NCR received its first spells of heavy rain on Sunday that caused severe water-logging at many key places. The IMD has further predicted a good amount of rainfall for the next few hours in the Delhi-NCR region.

A while back, IMD predicted, "Light to moderate rain/thundershowers continuing over south and southwest Delhi NCR region for last 1 hour. Rain/thundershowers will cover the remaining parts of Delhi during the next 2 hours."

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers continuing over south and southwest Delhi NCR region since last 1 hour. Rain/thundershowers will cover remaining parts of Delhi during next 2 hours. @rajeevan61 pic.twitter.com/HOqvnY3xSq — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 21, 2020

Image Source : HIMANSHU SHEKHAR, INDIA TV Rain clouds over Noida as Delhi-NCR region receive fresh spells of rain.

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Prithviraj Road. pic.twitter.com/fAGkqthU7J — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the weatherman has also predicted for, "intense thunderstorm and lightning potential zone, moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely over Haryana."

