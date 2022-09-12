Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi Metro's Yellow line faces delay after technical issue on train between Sultanpur, Ghitorni

Highlights Commuters of the Delhi Metro on Monday faced some delay on their routes to work.

A train faced technical issues, between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations on the Yellow line.

The Yellow line of the Delhi Metro connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre.

Delhi Metro news: Commuters of the Delhi Metro on Monday faced some delay on their routes to work, as a train faced technical issues, between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations on the Yellow line. The Yellow line of the Delhi Metro connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

"Yellow Line Update Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service is available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted around 7 am to alert commuters.

About 20 minutes before that, it had tweeted that there was a "delay in services" between Ghitorni and Sultanpur. "There is some technical issue in a train on that segment, but it is being sorted," an official source said.

DMRC also said that the entry gate to MG Road Metro Station is temporarily closed, but exit is permitted. "All other stations are open. Normal services on all other lines," DMRC said in a statement on Monday.

Latest India News