Delhi Metro update: No services between THESE stations tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI During this period, trains will however be available from Qutub Minar station for going towards Samaypur Badli, the DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday informed that services will not be available from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar for going towards Samaypur Badli on the busy yellow line due to maintenance work tomorrow (Sunday, 11 September). The services will be unavailable from 5:15 AM till 6 AM, the DMRC informed.

The affected segment will be one side of Sultanpur and Qutub Minar metro stations.

"Due to pre-planned maintenance work, Metro services will not be available from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar on the Yellow Line for going towards Samaypur Badli from 5:15 AM till 6 AM on 11th September 2022, i.e, tomorrow (Sunday)," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

During this period, trains will however be available from Qutub Minar station for going towards Samaypur Badli, the DMRC said. "Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur," it said.

Latest India News