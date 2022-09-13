Delhi Police arrests man accused of attacking PCR vans

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Javed, alias Jubbi of Mewat-based notorious interstate gang of robbers

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested an active member of Mewat-based notorious interstate gang of robbers, who was wanted in a sensational case of the attack on four PCR vans and police staff in 2021. DCP Jasmeet Singh said that Javed, alias Jubbi, was absconding for more than a year. On September 12, the police got a tip-off that Javed would be coming near T-point in Mandir Marg at MB Road, to meet his associate. Accordingly, a trap was laid.

"On seeing the police, Javed took out his pistol and fired at them but the team overpowered and disarmed him. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 with one live cartridge was recovered from him and one empty shell from the spot. A case under appropriate sections of law was registered in PS Special Cell in this regard," the police said.

Notably, Javed, along with his seven associates, was fleeing in a tempo with stolen cows from the area of PS Khayala, Delhi. They were challenged and chased by the police. At this, the accused started pelting stones and glass bottles at the PCR vans. More PCR vans were rushed in but the accused did not relent and kept on pelting stones and glass bottles. It caused extensive damage to four police vehicles. When the PCR vans still chased them, they started throwing cows from the tempo to dissuade police to stop chasing. They then succeeded in fleeing after abandoning their tempo in a dark stretch.

Javed was previously involved in 15 criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, robbery, theft, kidnapping, assault on police, hurt, conspiracy, intimidation, arms act, etc in Delhi and Haryana. He was declared proclaimed offender in August.

