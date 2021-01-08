Image Source : GBPANT.DELHIGOVT.NIC.IN Delhi govt approves 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs at GB Pant Hospital

In a bid to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday decided to procure eighteen advanced ventilators for the ICUs of the Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital.

"It is with great delectation that I inform that the proposal to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital has been approved under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said

"This addition to the existing capacity will enable us to provide medical treatment to a larger number of patients in the future," he said.

"In a cabinet meeting held today, the Delhi Cabinet has decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital," CMO tweeted.

The decision has been taken to increase the facilities and medical infrastructure in the Delhi government hospitals to ensure better medical treatment for the people of Delhi.

