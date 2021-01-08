Image Source : PTI Delhi records 444 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,654

Delhi recorded as many as 444 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.29 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,654. Ten fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The positivity rate dipped to 0.59 per cent, authorities said.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 75,724 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 43,347 RT-PCR tests and 36,885 rapid antigen tests.

The case tally stands at 6,29,282 in the national capital, including 6,14,849 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 3,779 from 4,168 the previous day.

