Delhi reports 268 new Covid cases today, maintains declining streak

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Sunday, the city had recorded 365 new cases on Sunday with 530 recoveries and one death.

Delhi reported 268 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday and no deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The national capital's new coronavirus cases count has been on a decline since January 13, when the city had logged 28,867.

In the last 24 hours, the national capital had registered 421 recoveries, and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 2.69 per cent.

On Sunday, the city had recorded 365 new cases on Sunday with 530 recoveries and one death.

1447 are under home isolation and 104 people are still admitted in hospitals, data showed. A total of 9976 tests were conducted in the past 24 hrs.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,022 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 46 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

ALSO READ | Joe Biden calms concerns about Monkeypox, says 'doesn't rise to level of COVID19'

Latest India News